Rockford Police arrest 6 people after another night of looting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–Six people have been arrested for looting after Sunday night’s protests, Rockford Police said Monday.

Rockford police issued a public safety update Monday morning, thanking the public for calling in suspicious activity.

Police had sent a safety alert prior in the day, advising store owners to be cautious after multiple reports of looting in the Chicagoland and northern Illinois area. Several Rockford area businesses have already closed early as a precaution.

