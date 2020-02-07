Rockford police go after alleged drug dealers; 1 arrested, 1 wanted

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested 30-year-old Leonard Hill and are looking for 36-year-old Robert Jefferson, in connection with numerous complaints they say they received about drug dealing in and around a Rockford neighborhood.

According to police, after investigating complaints of drug activity in the 400 block of Hilton Avenue, the Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on Friday and took Hill into custody.

Police say they found him in possession of two ounces of crack cocaine, cannabis, and handgun ammunition.

Hill was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition by a Felon.

Authorities have issued a warrant for Jefferson, who has been charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine.

Hill was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

Jefferson remains at large.

