ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department (RPD) is looking for more officers, accepting both entry-level and lateral applications.

RPD recruiters were at the “Stateline Business Expo” at Rockton’s Hononegah High School Fieldhouse. With upcoming retirements, the department is trying to get ahead to fill the soon-to-be vacant roles.

Applications are open until Friday. One Hononegah alum is hoping to recruit locally.

“We do like to hire local kids, because they know what the community is like and they know what they need to do to help maintain the bridge that we have with the community, and how important it is that our relationship with the community stands tall like it is now,” said Katy Statler, recruiter for RPD.

RPD has more upcoming recruitment events:

June 24: Stateline Business Expo; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

June 25: Stateline Business Expo; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

June 27: Peak Sports Club – Perryville; 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

More information on how to apply can be found here.