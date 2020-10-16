Rockford police honor fallen Deputy Chief Donald Gasparini, Jr.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford area police and the community paid their respects to Winnebago County Deputy Chief Donald Gasparini, Jr. on Friday.

Gasparini died suddenly last weekend. A visitation was held today at Stateline Church on Perryville Road.

On Tuesday, police honored his memory with a procession through the city. Departments from across the Stateline flashed their lights in respect.

It is still unclear what caused Gasparini’s death.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

