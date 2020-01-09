Rockford Police honor servicemen and women who went above and beyond in 2019

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police held a ceremony on Wednesday to honor the volunteer, civilian, officer, supervisor and manager of the year.

Officers Andrea Forster and Enrique Schaefer were sworn in.

Friends, family and fellow officers came out to celebrate and show their support.

Chief Dan O’Shea said, “It always humbles us to see how much support we really have and the network of family, friends and agencies that also assist the Rockford Police. So, [I’m] very, very humbled and very, very proud to be a part of this organization. [I’m] really thankful for all the support that we do receive.”

Three officers were also promoted within the department.

