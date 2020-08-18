Rockford Police hunting suspects who fired shots at passing motorists

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they’re looking for suspects in two incidents this past weekend in which gunmen opened fire on other cars on the road.

In the first incident, which happened at 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, a woman told police she was driving in Rockford early Sunday when someone fired a shot at her that shattered her passenger side window.

According to the Rockford Police Department, officers in the 1700 block of 11th Street heard several shots fired around 2:35 a.m. Upon investigation, they found broken glass, bullet fragments and a spent shell casing in the roadway.

A short time later, police say they were contacted by a woman who said she had been driving northbound on 11th Street when she saw two vehicles headed southbound. A silver Hyundai crossed into the oncoming lane and, as it passed her car, the woman said she heard a shot and her front passenger window shattered.

Police say a nearby vacant building was hit.

At the same time, a 911 call came in from a caller who said they were in one of the southbound vehicles, and they had been shot at by the same silver Hyundai.

Later that night, at 11:40 p.m., a man met with officers and told them that he and his juvenile daughter were driving northbound on S. Rockford Avenue when they heard several shots as a late 90’s, early 2000’s silver Buick sedan sped past them in the soundbound lane.

The victim later discovered bullet holes in his rear tailgate door. A witness told police they saw the suspect vehicle circling the block after the gunshots were heard.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

