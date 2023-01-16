ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have issued an arrest warrant for William Jones, 40, identified as the suspect in the armed robbery and murder of Peggy Anderson, 63, at Pinnon Meats last Wednesday.

Police said Anderson was killed in the back stairway leading to an upstairs apartment around 3:30 p.m.

Police responded to the grocery store, at 2324 N. Court, for a report of an armed robbery. When officers arrived, they found Anderson lying at the bottom of the stairway.

Authorities say Anderson was robbed by Jones as she was walking down the stairs. During an altercation, Jones allegedly shot Anderson in the chest.

He then fled the scene in her car, and left it abandoned in the 2000 block of Douglas.