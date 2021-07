ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say officers took a suspect into custody after a standoff in the 1500 block of Rose Avenue on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 11:10 a.m. and was stemming from a domestic violence incident, police said.

At 11:38 a.m., police said the suspect was in custody.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.





DEVELOPING…