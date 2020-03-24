Rockford Police investigate 4 shootings over the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they are investigating four shootings in the city over the weekend.

On Saturday at 4:40 p.m., police were called to the 2000 block of Ashland Avenue, where they found shell casings in the yard of a home which had been struck by gunfire. Surveillance video from a nearby home showed two men parked in a grey SUV outside the home, who got out and opened fire on a red sedan that arrived a time later. Police said the car was smoking as it fled the scene on Ashland.

On Saturday, at 11:02 p.m., officers were called out to the 900 block of 11th Street for a shots fired call, where they learned several people from Elgin allegedly got into a fight with the resident. During the fight, police say one of the individuals pulled out a gun and fired a shot before running away. Nothing was hit by gunfire, police said, and no injury was reported.

On Sunday, at 4:35 p.m, police responded to the West Side Stop Convenience Store, at 937 School Street, where a shooting had occurred. There, police said officers found shell casings in the parking lot. A surveillance video showed that there had been a fight during which a suspect shot at the victim, and then the suspect got into a blue Buick Lacrosse with three other suspects. Police officers located the vehicle and say they interviewed one of the suspects.

Later, at 10:17 p.m, shots were fired in the 900 block of 11th Avenue. When police arrived on the scene, they found two 15-year-olds running westbound. The teens said they had seen a group of 8-9 people walking north on 8th Street toward 11th Avenue, and had run away. As they were running, they said they heard several shots fired. No injuries were reported, and no damage was found to buildings or vehicles. Police said they did recover shell casings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900, or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

