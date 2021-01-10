ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are currently investigating a shooting in the 400 block of Webster Avenue.
We will provide updates here when they’re made available.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Patchy freezing drizzle Sunday evening
- Rockford Police investigate a shooting on Webster Avenue
- Trump orders flags flown at half-staff in memory of Capitol Police officers
- Memphis police officer charged with murder, kidnapping in man’s death
- Local father surprises family, graduates college alongside daughter
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!