WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office were called to Laude Drive, near Owens Corning, after a resident found a dead body.

Police say a resident was riding their ATV when they found the body.

The Sheriff’s Office said they don’t know the cause of death and cannot determine the gender of the individual.

This investigation is on-going.