Rockford Police investigate after home struck by bullets on Willard Avenue

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Shots Fired Near Rockford School_7836644452317153965

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police responded to a report of shots fired Saturday evening around the 200 block of Willard Avenue.

Police say no one was hurt but several shots were fired and a nearby residence was struck by bullets.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

