Rockford Police investigate after home struck by bullets on Willard Avenue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police responded to a report of shots fired Saturday evening around the 200 block of Willard Avenue.
Police say no one was hurt but several shots were fired and a nearby residence was struck by bullets.
Officials say the investigation is ongoing.
