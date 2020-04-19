Rockford Police investigate after home struck by bullets on Willard Avenue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police responded to a report of shots fired Saturday evening around the 200 block of Willard Avenue.

Police say no one was hurt but several shots were fired and a nearby residence was struck by bullets.

Aggravated Discharge- 200 Blk Willard Avenue. Officers responded to the area in reference to several shots fired. Residence was struck but nobody injured. On going investigation. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 19, 2020

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

