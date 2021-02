ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police investigate after a shooting on the city’s east side.

Officers were called to the 7400 block of Shillington Drive Tuesday night.

According to police an adult male was shot. His injuries are considered serious.

Police tweeted about the shooting just after 9:30 p.m..

No word on a suspect.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story…