Rockford Police investigate after man shot on W. Jefferson Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was shot in Rockford on Saturday night and police are still searching for a suspect.

Rockford Police responded to the 2300 block of West Jefferson Street for a report of shots fired on Saturday night around 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, Anthony Hicks, who had multiple gunshot wounds.

Police did not release more details but say this is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

