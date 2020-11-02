Rockford Police investigate aggravated discharge on East side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police investigate an aggravated discharge in the 600 block of 16th Avenue.
The investigation is on-going. Police ask that residents avoid the area.
