Rockford Police investigate aggravated discharge on East side

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) -- On Halloween from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Department of Corrections agents along with Janesville police officers performed compliance checks on registered sex offenders to protect trick-or-treaters.

In total, 58 offenders were attempted to be contacted. Police say that Arthur Hayford of 2626 Harvard Drive was arrested for violating rules (Wisconsin State Statute 973.10).