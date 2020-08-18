Rockford police investigate altercation after three people stabbed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday around 7:20 a.m., Rockford officers were called to the 900 block of 13th Avenue in Rockford for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived on-scene, they spoke with one male and one female who both had various stab wounds.

The victims said there was a third person involved as well. They were both sent to the hospital and treated for their injuries. Officials say the male sustained major injuries while the female was treated for minor injuries and released.

Police say they later found the third person who was allegedly involved. The male also had various injuries sustained.

Officials did not provide further details as this is an ongoing investigation.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

