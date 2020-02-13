Rockford Police investigate car-to-car shooting

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a car to car shooting that injured at least one person on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, they were called to the area of S. 6th Street and 21st Avenue around 4:15 p.m.

Witnesses told police two vehicles had been shooting at each other. A short time later, police say a male shooting victim arrived at a local hospital.

The victim was treated for a non-life threatening injury. The incident is under investigation.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories