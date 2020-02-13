Rockford Police investigate car-to-car shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a car to car shooting that injured at least one person on Thursday afternoon.
According to police, they were called to the area of S. 6th Street and 21st Avenue around 4:15 p.m.
Witnesses told police two vehicles had been shooting at each other. A short time later, police say a male shooting victim arrived at a local hospital.
The victim was treated for a non-life threatening injury. The incident is under investigation.
