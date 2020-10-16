Rockford police investigate early morning shooting; two people wounded

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–Two people are wounded after being shot Friday morning, according to Rockford police.

Officials say the incident happened in the 2600 block of Cameron Avenue. They found the victims inside a building with non-life threatening injuries.

Shooting investigation in the 2600 block of Cameron Ave. Two adult victims were located within a residence suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. No further information is available. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) October 16, 2020

No information on a suspect, or whether the two adults were taken to a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

We’ll continue to update this story…

