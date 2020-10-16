Rockford police investigate early morning shooting; two people wounded

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–Two people are wounded after being shot Friday morning, according to Rockford police.

Officials say the incident happened in the 2600 block of Cameron Avenue. They found the victims inside a building with non-life threatening injuries.

No information on a suspect, or whether the two adults were taken to a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

