Man in critical condition after Rockford shooting at Church and Whitman

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are on the scene of a shooting near the intersection of Church and Whitman as of 2:12 p.m. Monday.

Police say a suspect in a suspect vehicle fired into another car which was headed southbound on Church Street. The victim, a man, then lost control of his car and crashed into an unoccupied parked car.

The victim is said to have suffered life threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

Police said they are still interviewing witnesses and have not given a description of the suspect.

