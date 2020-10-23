Rockford police investigate overnight fatal shooting; one person dead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)– UPDATE: One person is confirmed dead following a shooting Thursday night, according to Rockford police.

Officials say they arrived along with the Rockford fire department around 10:45 p.m. on 3000 Chateau Lane. When they entered the house, they saw a deceased black male victim just inside the doorway.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are expected to assess the area until the early morning hours on Friday.

(11:30) Rockford police are responding to a shooting happening Thursday night.

Officials tweeted about the incident, located at 3000 Chatueau Lane, at 11:20 p.m.

No information on suspects or victims yet. Police are asking to stay away from the area.

