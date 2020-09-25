Rockford police investigate overnight shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–Rockford police responded to the incident Thursday night at the intersection of Barnum and 9th street.

The department sent a post after 11 p.m., saying that a 36-year-old male victim was involved. His condition is not known at this time. There is no information about the suspect(s) either.

This story is developing…

