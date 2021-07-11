Rockford Police investigate pair of Saturday shootings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating two shootings that happened early Saturday morning.

The first took place on 15th Avenue. Police said they responded to a shooting call and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The second occurred around 4:20 a.m. at the intersection of 7th Street and 16th Avenue.

Police said the occupants of two vehicles were seen shooting at each other. A residence in the area was struck by gunfire, but no one was injured in the melee.

No suspects have been announced in either case.