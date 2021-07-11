Rockford Police investigate pair of Saturday shootings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating two shootings that happened early Saturday morning.
The first took place on 15th Avenue. Police said they responded to a shooting call and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The second occurred around 4:20 a.m. at the intersection of 7th Street and 16th Avenue.
Police said the occupants of two vehicles were seen shooting at each other. A residence in the area was struck by gunfire, but no one was injured in the melee.
No suspects have been announced in either case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.