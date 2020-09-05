Rockford police investigate Saturday morning shooting that injured woman

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Rockford police officers were called to the 1800 block of Eastmoreland Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Officers say they later found a 34-year-old female at the hospital who had a gunshot wound to her arm.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

