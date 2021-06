ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Two people were hurt Thursday evening after a shooting led to a traffic crash in Rockford.

Rockford Police said the incident happened on the 4700 block of Auburn St..

Police tweeted about the crash just before 7:15 p.m..

Serious accident on Auburn Road/Willard Avenue. Life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash which also includes a male shooting victim. These are the only details available this early in the investigation. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 25, 2021

The crash occurred after a male victim was shot. No word on his condition.

A second victim was ejected from the car during the crash. Police say their injuries are life threatening.

No other details were provided.