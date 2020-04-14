Rockford Police investigate ‘serious’ car crash on N. Rockton

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are on the scene of a “serious” single-vehicle crash in the 4100 block of N. Rockton Ave.

The crash occurred in the 8 a.m. hour on Tuesday.

Police say North and Southbound traffic is open, but delayed.

DEVELOPING…

