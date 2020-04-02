Man killed in Rockford shooting Thursday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 2100 block of Oregon Avenue on Thursday morning.
Shortly before 10:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired and found a male victim in the street.
Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital where was pronounced dead.
A police spokesman said it did not appear to be a random act, and an investigation is underway.
