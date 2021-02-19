Rockford Police investigate shooting near Lincoln Middle School

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a shooting near Lincoln Middle School, but say the shooting is not school related.

Police say a man was found in a car which had come to rest in front of the school. Officials said he was suffering a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and his current condition is not known.

Lincoln Middle School is located at 1500 Charles St.

Charles Street has been shut down until further notice and both Lincoln and East High School were placed on lockdown, and Lincoln students were dismissed.

DEVELOPING…