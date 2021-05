ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police officers are investigating a shooting Saturday night.

Officials say it occurred in the 1600 block of 25th Street. RPD tweeted about the incident shortly after 8:30 p.m.

No word on any injuries.

Officers are investigating a shooting in the 1600 block of 25th St. Please avoid the area at this time. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 23, 2021

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.