Rockford Police investigate shooting on E. State Street after man sent to hospital

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police were notified of a shooting on Wednesday night after a male victim arrived at a local hospital.

Investigators later discovered the shooting occurred around the 3800 block of E. State Street. The shooter is unknown and no description was provided at the time. Police say the man sustained a non-life threatening injury.

SHOOTING UPDATE: One victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury. Based on the initial investigation, it appears the victim was shot at by an unknown male subject in the 3800 block of E. State Street. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 23, 2020

The investigation is ongoing.

