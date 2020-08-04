Rockford police investigate shooting on N. Rockton Avenue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police are investigating a shooting near the 3000 block of N. Rockton Avenue.

The call came in around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials closed southbound lanes until further notice. Individuals are asked to avoid the area.

We will have further details when they become available.

