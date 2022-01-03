Rockford Police investigate shootings at two New Year’s Eve parties

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested one person on weapons charges at one New Year’s Eve party where shots were fired, and responded to another where a 32-year-old man was shot.

According to police, the first incident occurred in the 400 block of Albert Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. on January 1st. Police say multiple people were seen leaving the house when they arrived, after several shots were reportedly fired.

During the investigation, police arrested Martika Allen, 29, on Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and No Valid FOID charges after a satchel containing a handgun and ammunition was found in a parked car nearby.

Then, at 1:10 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of Royal Avenue where a 32-year-old man was shot during a large party. Witnesses said one of the attendees shot the man as he was being escorted out.

Police say the victim was treated at a local hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound, but did not release further details or information on a possible suspect.