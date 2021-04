ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are on the scene of 8th Street and 2nd Avenue after a gunshot victim walked into an area hospital.

Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Rockford Police is already investigating two other afternoon shootings.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.