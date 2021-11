ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three gas stations were robbed by gunmen Saturday morning.

The first happened at BP, 1344 E. State St., around 6 a.m. with the second shortly following at 6:27 a.m. at Mobil, 4477 Linden Rd. The third robbery happened at 6:40 a.m. at a different Mobil, 1621 Sandy Hollow Rd.

Rockford Police are reportedly investigating the robberies.

This story is developing…