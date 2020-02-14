Rockford Police investigating 5th attack by possible serial rapist

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Late Thursday, Rockford Police announced a suspected serial rapist had struck again.

According to police, over the past 12 months, detectives have been investigating a series of five sexual assaults and two strong arm robbery incidents on Rockford’s northwest side.

Police say the fifth attack took place late Wednesday, February 12th.

Police say the suspect entered the victim’s residence and then assaulted her some time later.

In the recent strong arm robbery incident, police say the suspect threatened a victim with sexual assault, but never carried through with the act.

On Thursday, December 13th, police reported a similar attack had occurred, and at that time advised the public that they had been been investigating a series of similar home invasions and rapes.

Police say there is no indication that the victims knew the suspect, and they believe all of the attacks are connected to a single perpetrator.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

