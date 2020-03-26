Rockford Police investigating battery near 20th Ave, victim in critical condition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police announced around midnight that they responded to a report of battery near the 2200 block of 20th Avenue. Officials say the victim appeared to have sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a local hospital.

Officers investigating a battery in the 2200 block of 20th ave that appears to be life threatening. Victim transported to local hospital. Investigation ongoing — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 26, 2020

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

We will provide more on this story as it develops.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

