Three people injured in shooting, crash at 6th Street and 5th Avenue in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a shooting at 6th Street and 5th Avenue and are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Police said officers were conducting a traffic stop on 4th Avenue and 6th Street at approximately 11:03 a.m. when they heard gunshots as two cars drove past them at high speed.

One of the vehicles, a black Kia, hit two trees and rolled over on 6th Street, police said. Three people in the vehicle were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Two of the injured were suffering serious injuries from gunshot wounds, and a third passenger’s injuries are unknown.

The other car, which police described only as a black vehicle, fled south on 6th Street. Police say they are checking surveillance video from neighboring businesses and traffic cameras.