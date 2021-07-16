Three people injured in shooting, crash at 6th Street and 5th Avenue in Rockford

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a shooting at 6th Street and 5th Avenue and are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Police said officers were conducting a traffic stop on 4th Avenue and 6th Street at approximately 11:03 a.m. when they heard gunshots as two cars drove past them at high speed.

One of the vehicles, a black Kia, hit two trees and rolled over on 6th Street, police said. Three people in the vehicle were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Two of the injured were suffering serious injuries from gunshot wounds, and a third passenger’s injuries are unknown.

The other car, which police described only as a black vehicle, fled south on 6th Street. Police say they are checking surveillance video from neighboring businesses and traffic cameras.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories