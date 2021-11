ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating the shooting of a 21-year-old man on Auburn Street.

Police were called to the 2100 block of Auburn Street shortly after 1 p.m.

The victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to authorities.

2100 block of Auburn

Police were seen investigating another incident around the corner, in the 900 block of Garfield.

Authorities have not said if the two are connected.

900 block of Garfield

DEVELOPING…