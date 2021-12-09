Rockford Police investigating shooting on Forest Avenue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Rockford Police were called to investigate a shooting in the 400 block of Forest Avenue.

Details are limited at this time, but police are asking residents to avoid the area.

DEVELOPING…

