ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating three people were injured in two shootings Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The most recent happened this morning in the 500 block of Score Street around 5:30 a.m.. One person was hospitalized, and a home was hit by gunfire.

Two people were sent to the hospital after being shot in the 700 block of Davis Street around 9:52 p.m. Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the incidents are under investigation.