ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police issued 92 tickets and citations over the holiday period as part of its “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” drunk-driving enforcement campaign.

According to police, the initiative was in partnership with the Illinois Department of Transportation and ran from December 15th, 2023 through January 2nd

Below are the numbers of citations issued:



Seatbelt Citations 23

Car Seat Citations 3

DUI (Alcohol) 6

Speeding 40

Distracted Driving 8

Driver’s Lic. Offenses 12