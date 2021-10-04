Rockford Police issue warrant for accused drug dealer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have issued an arrest warrant for Robert Johnson, Jr., 40, who is accused of drug dealing and weapons charges.

According to police, detectives were notified of drug dealing going on in the 200 block of Carlton Terrace, and on Tuesday, September 28th, they searched Johnson’s property. During the investigation, police reported finding a handgun, methamphetamine, and a large amount of cannabis.

Johnson was not home at the time of the search, and is wanted by police on charges of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession of Cannabis, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis, and No FOID.