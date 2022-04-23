ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police has issued multiple warrants for the man they said is responsible for multiple armed robberies.

Rockford Police issued arrest warrants for Tramone Lewis, 26 of Rockford. They said that he is responsible for three different armed robberies at Rockford businesses.

The first happened at approximately 4:50 a.m. April 20, according to the department. Officers responded to the Mobil Gas Station, 321 N. Alpine Rd., for an alarm. They were informed upon arrival that a Black male in his 20s with a thin build entered the business, drew a handgun and asked the clerk for cash. He exited the building after receiving the money. The suspect was wearing a puffy black coat with a gray hoodie and jeans.

Detectives with the department continued to investigate the incident and similar incidents at Walgreens and CVS. They were able to identify the suspect as Lewis. He is charged with three separate counts of Armed Robbery, one for each business, as well as three separate counts of Aggravated Armed Robbery.

Any information should be given to the Rockford Police Department, (815) 966-2900.