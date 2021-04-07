Rockford Police looking for man wanted in 2020 murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Rockford police name a suspect in one of the cities 2020 murders.

On Saturday, October 31st at around 11:45pm, police responded to the 200 block of Cameron Avenue at Concord Commons for reports of shots fired.

Joseph Cook, 20, had multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds and later died of his injuries.

Rockford Police identified Antonio Barfield, 36 of Rockford, as a suspect.

On April 6th, 2021, The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for First Degree Murder against Barfield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.