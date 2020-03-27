Rockford Police make arrests in recent shootings, Hess Court murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they have arrested three men in connection with several recent shootings throughout the city, including Thursday morning’s murder on Hess Court.

A 16-year-old boy was killed on Hess Court early Thursday.

Police also they arrested Christopher Trammell, 24, (pictured) and Tyree Scott, 22, (pictured) in the area of Underwood Street and Hess Court, but did not say when the arrests occurred.

Scott was charged with Armed Habitual Criminal and a Parole Violation warrant.

Trammell was charged with Armed Habitual Criminal, Resisting a Police Officer, and Parole Violation warrant.

Neither of the men arrested have been charged with murder at this time.

On Wednesday, in a separate incident, officers responded to the 2300 block of Quincy Circle around 1:15 p.m. after receiving complaints of multiple shots being fired in the area.

Police say one house and two parked cars had been struck by gunfire.

Darious McClendon, 20, of Rockford, Dwight Newell, 20, of Chicago, and Terrell Anderson, 19, of Chicago, were arrested on Thursday and charged with the crime.

On Friday, police announced they stopped 20-year-old Jamario Neal (pictured) at 9:00 a.m. yesterday morning in the 1200 block of Kilburn Avenue, in connection with the shooting.

Police say at the time of his arrest, Neal had a gun in his waistband.

Neal was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Street Gang Member, Armed Habitual Criminal, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, a Parole Violation, and No FOID.

