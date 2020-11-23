Rockford Police: Man charged with firing gun after woman allegedly damaged his car

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photos: Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested two people over the weekend after officials say a man fired a gun in a roadway after a woman caused “extensive damage” to his car.

Police say officers responded to the 3100 block of Arline Avenue around 10:50 p.m. Friday for reports of a man standing in the road, firing a gun.

Police say they found the suspect, 22-year-old Demaggeo Newble, upon arrival, and took him into custody.

Officers say they learned 22-year-old Talish Thurman had caused extensive damage to his vehicle.

Police say two handguns were recovered at the scene.

Newble was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Thurman was charged with Criminal Damage to Property.

They are being held at the Winnebago County Jail.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories