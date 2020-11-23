Rockford Police: Man charged with firing gun after woman allegedly damaged his car

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested two people over the weekend after officials say a man fired a gun in a roadway after a woman caused “extensive damage” to his car.

Police say officers responded to the 3100 block of Arline Avenue around 10:50 p.m. Friday for reports of a man standing in the road, firing a gun.

Police say they found the suspect, 22-year-old Demaggeo Newble, upon arrival, and took him into custody.

Officers say they learned 22-year-old Talish Thurman had caused extensive damage to his vehicle.

Police say two handguns were recovered at the scene.

Newble was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Thurman was charged with Criminal Damage to Property.

They are being held at the Winnebago County Jail.

