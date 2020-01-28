Rockford Police need help tracking down child sex offender

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public’s help to locate 52-year-old Roy Young, who is currently at large.

On Tuesday, the department says they were contacted and notified that Young was living within 500 feet of a public school, in the 3300 block Sablewood Drive, which is within a short distance of Conklin Elementary School.

Young is a registered sex offender.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest, for the charge of Unlawful Residency of a Child Sex Offender.

Anyone with information on Young is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

