Rockford Police need help tracking down child sex offender

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public’s help to locate 52-year-old Roy Young, who is currently at large.
On Tuesday, the department says they were contacted and notified that Young was living within 500 feet of a public school, in the 3300 block Sablewood Drive, which is within a short distance of Conklin Elementary School.
Young is a registered sex offender.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest, for the charge of Unlawful Residency of a Child Sex Offender.
Anyone with information on Young is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Mahomes leads Chiefs’ rally past 49ers in Super Bowl, 31-20
- PHOTOS: J.Lo and Shakira dazzle in halftime show
- Tom Brady at Super Bowl: ‘I’m not going anywhere’
- Super Bowl Ads: Google brings viewers to tears
- Google commercial brings people to tears during Super Bowl
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!