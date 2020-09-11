Rockford Police: No injuries reported in car-to-car shooting Friday afternoon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — According to Rockford Police, no one was injured in a reported car-to-car shooting on Bildahl Street Friday afternoon.
Police responded to the scene at 4:20 p.m. for a report of two vehicles shooting at each other.
The investigation is on-going, police said.
