Rockford Police: No injuries reported in car-to-car shooting Friday afternoon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — According to Rockford Police, no one was injured in a reported car-to-car shooting on Bildahl Street Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the scene at 4:20 p.m. for a report of two vehicles shooting at each other.

The investigation is on-going, police said.

