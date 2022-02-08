ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools and city police strengthened their relationship to help keep kids safe.

As an additional level of safety, Rockford police will now have easier access to security camera footage. The addition to this agreement has been in the works for some time, and only applies to District 205 cameras. It means that police will not have to wait to access security camera footage.

Administrators said that, in a crisis situation like the recent Auburn High School parking lot shooting, time can be a critical resource.

“We’re continuing to partner with the police to ensure that we have transparency, and good sharing of information to ensure that if any kind of issue comes up we can rapidly provide video evidence,” said Dr. Ehren Jarrett, superintendent of RPS 205. “We want to protect student’s privacy rights, but we also want to ensure when it is appropriate we can ensure that the police can act quickly.”

The agreement runs through July 2023.