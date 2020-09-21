Rockford Police officer arrested on domestic battery charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford Police Officer has been charged with domestic battery in a criminal case.

Joshua Sims, 29, was arrested on Saturday and faces charges of Domestic Battery, Aggravated Domestic Battery/Strangulation, Unlawful Restraint, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, and Damage to Property.

According to the criminal complaint, Sims allegedly broke down a woman’s door with his shoulder, knocked the victim to the ground, climbed on top of her and grabbed her by the neck.

Sims has been placed on administrative leave, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Sims is the fourth Rockford Police Officer to face criminal charges in the past year. Eric Thurmond, a former ROCK House Officer, was charged with Criminal Sexual Assault. Daniel Basile was similarly charged with Criminal Sexual Assault in a separate case. Frank Fabiani was charged with misdemeanor battery for the arrest of a Rockford protester in June.

