ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County State’s Attorney has announced Battery charges against a Rockford Police officer during the arrest of Alize Jones.

According to State’s Attorney J. Hanley, Officer Frank Fabiani was assisting with Jones’ arrest on May 14th, 2022.

After Jones was handcuffed, Fabiani allegedly slammed Jones’ head into a glass window, causing it to break, and resulting in injuries to Jones’ head and shoulder.

If convicted, Fabiani faces up to one year in jail and a fine of $2,500.

He was placed on administrative leave.

This is the second time Fabiani has faced battery charges. In 2021, Fabiani was charged with battery to a protester, William “Sage” Gettings. Charges were later dropped in that case.

CORRECTION: This article previously misidentified Alize Jones as Alize Smith, a suspect in another case.